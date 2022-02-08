Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) is on the roll with an average volume of 8.09M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA), which is $23.20 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $23.53 after opening rate of $23.26 while the lowest price it went was recorded $22.8061 before closing at $23.42.Recently in News on January 27, 2022, Coterra Energy Schedules Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results Conference Call for Thursday, February 24, 2022. Coterra Energy Inc. (“Coterra” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTRA) today announced it will host a conference call on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 9:00 AM CT (10:00 AM ET) to discuss fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial and operating results. The Company plans to announce fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23. You can read further details here

Coterra Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.26 on 02/04/22, with the lowest value was $18.39 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) full year performance was 34.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Coterra Energy Inc. shares are logging -4.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 67.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.83 and $24.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8314353 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) recorded performance in the market was 22.11%, having the revenues showcasing 8.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.50B, as it employees total of 503 workers.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.94, with a change in the price was noted +3.22. In a similar fashion, Coterra Energy Inc. posted a movement of +16.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,549,715 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CTRA is recording 0.41 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.41.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Coterra Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.13%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Coterra Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 49.72%, alongside a boost of 34.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.42% during last recorded quarter.