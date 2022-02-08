Centene Corporation (CNC): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

For the readers interested in the stock health of Centene Corporation (CNC). It is currently valued at $85.49. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $81.59, after setting-off with the price of $80.66. Company’s stock value dipped to $80.16 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $80.79.Recently in News on February 8, 2022, CENTENE CORPORATION REPORTS 2021 RESULTS. — 2021 Full Year Diluted EPS of $2.28; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $5.15 –. You can read further details here

Centene Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $84.48 on 02/08/22, with the lowest value was $74.46 for the same time period, recorded on 01/26/22.

Centene Corporation (CNC) full year performance was 38.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Centene Corporation shares are logging 0.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 49.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $57.16 and $85.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1537235 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Centene Corporation (CNC) recorded performance in the market was -1.95%, having the revenues showcasing 8.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 47.70B, as it employees total of 71300 workers.

Specialists analysis on Centene Corporation (CNC)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Centene Corporation a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 73.73, with a change in the price was noted +22.59. In a similar fashion, Centene Corporation posted a movement of +36.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,933,068 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CNC is recording 0.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.70.

Trends and Technical analysis: Centene Corporation (CNC)

Raw Stochastic average of Centene Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.09%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.66%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.06%, alongside a boost of 38.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.90% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.93% during last recorded quarter.