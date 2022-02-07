Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL): Donâ€™t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) is priced at $1.07 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.012 and reached a high price of $1.15, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.21. The stock touched a low price of $0.92.Recently in News on February 3, 2022, Bidi Vapor Wins Judicial Stay of FDA’s Marketing Denial Order. U.S. Circuit Court decision allows continued sale of Company’s 11 flavored ENDs as legal fight for review of Bidi Vapor’s PMTA continues. You can read further details here

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the companyâ€™s stock is recorded $1.3500 on 02/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.5200 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) full year performance was -95.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stockâ€™s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. shares are logging -97.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 105.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stockâ€™s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.52 and $43.80.

The companyâ€™s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17092988 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) recorded performance in the market was 43.57%, having the revenues showcasing -39.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.30M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Specialists analysis on Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2813, with a change in the price was noted -3.44. In a similar fashion, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. posted a movement of -76.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,530,080 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the companyâ€™s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholdersâ€™ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholdersâ€™ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KAVL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL)

Raw Stochastic average of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.22%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.27%. In the last 20 days, the companyâ€™s Stochastic %K was 56.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.63%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the companyâ€™s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 43.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -83.11%, alongside a downfall of -95.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 90.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by 73.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -39.20% during last recorded quarter.