Investors have a limited window left to buy Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN), which is $60.87 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $62.78 after opening rate of $62.065 while the lowest price it went was recorded $59.11 before closing at $60.36.Recently in News on February 1, 2022, Rivian Sets Date for Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results. Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results will be released on March 10, 2022, after market close. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rivian Automotive Inc. shares are logging -66.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $50.00 and $179.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 14519451 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) recorded performance in the market was -41.30%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 54.34B, as it employees total of 6274 workers.

Analysts verdict on Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Rivian Automotive Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Rivian Automotive Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.01%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Rivian Automotive Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.30%. The shares increased approximately by 6.57% in the 7-day charts and went up by -32.37% in the period of the last 30 days.