Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with ConocoPhillips (COP)

For the readers interested in the stock health of ConocoPhillips (COP). It is currently valued at $92.83. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $94.93, after setting-off with the price of $92.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $91.75 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $91.87.Recently in News on February 3, 2022, ConocoPhillips Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results; Increases Planned 2022 Return of Capital to $8 Billion and Declares Quarterly Dividend and Variable Return of Cash Distribution. ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) today reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.6 billion, or $1.98 per share, compared with a fourth-quarter 2020 loss of $0.8 billion, or ($0.72) per share. Excluding special items, fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings were $3.0 billion, or $2.27 per share, compared with a fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted loss of $0.2 billion, or ($0.19) per share. Special items for the current quarter were primarily comprised of non-cash impairments related to the company’s existing investment in APLNG and noncore assets in Lower 48, partially offset by a gain on Cenovus Energy (CVE) equity. You can read further details here

ConocoPhillips had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $94.93 on 02/04/22, with the lowest value was $72.02 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ConocoPhillips (COP) full year performance was 107.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ConocoPhillips shares are logging -2.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 111.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $43.97 and $94.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2727535 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ConocoPhillips (COP) recorded performance in the market was 27.28%, having the revenues showcasing 25.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 119.85B, as it employees total of 9900 workers.

Specialists analysis on ConocoPhillips (COP)

During the last month, 22 analysts gave the ConocoPhillips a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 74.91, with a change in the price was noted +32.93. In a similar fashion, ConocoPhillips posted a movement of +55.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,740,195 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for COP is recording 0.45 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.42.

Trends and Technical analysis: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Raw Stochastic average of ConocoPhillips in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.99%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 63.05%, alongside a boost of 107.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.66% during last recorded quarter.