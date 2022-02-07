Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) Quarterly Performance is -61.14%: Here is the Surprise Factor

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) is priced at $1.43 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.57 and reached a high price of $1.58, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.56. The stock touched a low price of $1.40.Recently in News on January 26, 2022, Alpine 4 Holdings (ALPP) Announces the Formation of RCA Batteries Corporation, a Joint Venture Between its Subsidiaries’, RCA Commercial and Elecjet. Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, has announced the formation of RCA Batteries Corporation (RCA Batteries), a joint venture between RCA Commercial and Elecjet. RCA Batteries will reside under Alpine 4’s subsidiary RCA Commercial and will operate as the manufacturer and distributor of the ElecJet family of graphene batteries. Elecjet will continue as a manufacturer of electronic components, a research and development company, and the legal entity holding the company’s intellectual property, including patents and software copyrights. Samuel Gong will be the President of RCA Batteries while remaining as President of Elecjet. You can read further details here

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1000 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $1.3700 for the same time period, recorded on 01/25/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) full year performance was -80.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. shares are logging -84.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.37 and $9.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1721501 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) recorded performance in the market was -25.52%, having the revenues showcasing -61.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 246.30M, as it employees total of 63 workers.

Specialists analysis on Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.5880, with a change in the price was noted -1.08. In a similar fashion, Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -43.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,635,282 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ALPP is recording 0.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.46.

Trends and Technical analysis: Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP)

Raw Stochastic average of Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.26%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.64%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -46.44%, alongside a downfall of -80.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.72% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -61.14% during last recorded quarter.