Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

At the end of the latest market close, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) was valued at $0.34. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.34 while reaching the peak value of $0.34 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.33. The stock current value is $0.33.Recently in News on February 3, 2022, Timber Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with FDA for TMB-001 in Moderate to Severe Congenital Ichthyosis. – Full data from Phase 2b CONTROL study presented at 2022 Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference -. You can read further details here

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.4090 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.2601 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) full year performance was -74.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -90.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.26 and $3.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 133892 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) recorded performance in the market was -10.21%, having the revenues showcasing -39.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.50M, as it employees total of 6 workers.

Specialists analysis on Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5530, with a change in the price was noted -0.56. In a similar fashion, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -62.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,304,629 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR)

Raw Stochastic average of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.26%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.34%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -65.44%, alongside a downfall of -74.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.86% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -39.33% during last recorded quarter.