Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) is on the roll with an average volume of 4.39M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM), which is $0.44 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.4357 after opening rate of $0.4303 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.411 before closing at $0.45.Recently in News on January 19, 2022, Evofem Biosciences Announces Record Net Sales and Phexxi Prescriptions in Q4 2021. Net product revenue more than doubled in the fourth quarter of 2021 vs. third quarter of 2021. You can read further details here

Evofem Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.5400 on 01/12/22, with the lowest value was $0.3600 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) full year performance was -87.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -92.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $5.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1998814 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) recorded performance in the market was 15.95%, having the revenues showcasing -36.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 69.35M, as it employees total of 147 workers.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Evofem Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5590, with a change in the price was noted -0.39. In a similar fashion, Evofem Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of -47.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,629,567 in trading volumes.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Evofem Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.89%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.17%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Evofem Biosciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -46.25%, alongside a downfall of -87.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -36.44% during last recorded quarter.