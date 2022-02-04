10x Genomics Inc. (TXG): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG), which is $90.42 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $96.33 after opening rate of $95.405 while the lowest price it went was recorded $89.92 before closing at $96.96.Recently in News on January 26, 2022, 10x Genomics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 16, 2022. 10x Genomics (Nasdaq: TXG) today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 after market close on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. The company’s management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results, business developments and outlook. You can read further details here

10x Genomics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $150.00 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $81.54 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) full year performance was -50.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, 10x Genomics Inc. shares are logging -56.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $81.54 and $208.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 600787 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) recorded performance in the market was -39.30%, having the revenues showcasing -44.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.92B, as it employees total of 1148 workers.

The Analysts eye on 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 142.71, with a change in the price was noted -78.58. In a similar fashion, 10x Genomics Inc. posted a movement of -46.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 816,114 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TXG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG)

Raw Stochastic average of 10x Genomics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.65%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.28%.

Considering, the past performance of 10x Genomics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -39.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -48.41%, alongside a downfall of -50.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.31% in the 7-day charts and went up by -36.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -44.92% during last recorded quarter.