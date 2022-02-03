The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Tio Tech A (TIOAU)

Tio Tech A (TIOAU) is priced at $9.83 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.78 and reached a high price of $9.78, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.78. The stock touched a low price of $9.78.Recently in News on August 30, 2021, Tio Tech A Receives Notice From Nasdaq Related to Delayed Filing of Its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) (the “Company”) announced today that it received a notice (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the “Nasdaq”) indicating that, as a result of not having timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 (the “Form 10-Q”), the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tio Tech A shares are logging -8.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 0.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.76 and $10.80.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1075000 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tio Tech A (TIOAU) recorded performance in the market was -1.41%, having the revenues showcasing -2.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at N/A.

Market experts do have their say about Tio Tech A (TIOAU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tio Tech A a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.96, with a change in the price was noted -0.20. In a similar fashion, Tio Tech A posted a movement of -2.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 46,144 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Tio Tech A (TIOAU)

Raw Stochastic average of Tio Tech A in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.88%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.66%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Tio Tech A, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.41%. The shares -1.31% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.00% during last recorded quarter.