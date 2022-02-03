Here is why Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 6.61%

At the end of the latest market close, Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) was valued at $9.37. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.50 while reaching the peak value of $9.50 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.55. The stock current value is $8.63.Recently in News on January 28, 2022, San Francisco 49ers Expand Vivid Seats Partnership. Associate Sponsor of the 49ers 2021 Playoffs to Bring the ‘Ultimate Fan Experience’. You can read further details here

Vivid Seats Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) full year performance was -18.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vivid Seats Inc. shares are logging -39.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.84 and $14.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 641733 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) recorded performance in the market was -20.68%, having the revenues showcasing -33.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.67B, as it employees total of 264 workers.

The Analysts eye on Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Vivid Seats Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT)

Raw Stochastic average of Vivid Seats Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.27%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.17%.

Considering, the past performance of Vivid Seats Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -20.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.43%, alongside a downfall of -18.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by -25.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -33.72% during last recorded quarter.