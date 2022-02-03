Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 3.39%: What to Expect?

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) is priced at $2.35 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.18 and reached a high price of $2.4299, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.14. The stock touched a low price of $2.18.Recently in News on January 5, 2022, Context Therapeutics® Strengthens Research & Development Team. Company names Christopher Beck as SVP, Operations and Mark Fletcher, Ph.D., as VP, R&D. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Context Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -78.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.83 and $10.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 929468 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) recorded performance in the market was -11.65%, having the revenues showcasing -60.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.92M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Analysts verdict on Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX)

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Context Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.75%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.71%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Context Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.65%. The shares increased approximately by 11.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -60.70% during last recorded quarter.