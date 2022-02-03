Analysts Mean recommendation for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) was 1.70: Is this the key time?

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is priced at $32.97 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $33.18 and reached a high price of $33.37, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $33.19. The stock touched a low price of $33.01.Recently in News on January 31, 2022, Philips Earns Top Score of 100 in Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Annual Assessment of LGBTQ+ Workplace Equality. Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. This is the fourth consecutive year in which Philips has been named to this prestigious list. Philips is one of only 30 healthcare companies in the country to score 100%, a recognition of the company’s relentless focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. You can read further details here

Koninklijke Philips N.V. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.77 on 01/11/22, with the lowest value was $31.34 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) full year performance was -41.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Koninklijke Philips N.V. shares are logging -46.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $31.34 and $61.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 661856 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) recorded performance in the market was -9.93%, having the revenues showcasing -30.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.07B, as it employees total of 77746 workers.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Koninklijke Philips N.V. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 40.29, with a change in the price was noted -13.91. In a similar fashion, Koninklijke Philips N.V. posted a movement of -29.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,502,012 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PHG is recording 0.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.45.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Koninklijke Philips N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.29%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.01%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Koninklijke Philips N.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -25.10%, alongside a downfall of -41.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.07% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.02% during last recorded quarter.