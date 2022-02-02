Why is PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) up 15.31% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) was valued at $53.79. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $52.50 while reaching the peak value of $53.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $50.23. The stock current value is $52.19.Recently in News on January 31, 2022, PotlatchDeltic Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) today reported net income of $39.2 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, on revenues of $248.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Excluding a net loss on fire damage, adjusted net income was $39.9 million, or $0.59 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income was $100.0 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, on revenues of $337.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. You can read further details here

PotlatchDeltic Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $60.70 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $50.23 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/22.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) full year performance was 15.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PotlatchDeltic Corporation shares are logging -14.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $43.76 and $61.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 847065 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) recorded performance in the market was -13.33%, having the revenues showcasing 3.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.40B, as it employees total of 1316 workers.

Specialists analysis on PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the PotlatchDeltic Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 55.35, with a change in the price was noted +0.80. In a similar fashion, PotlatchDeltic Corporation posted a movement of +1.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 417,839 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PCH is recording 0.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.43.

Trends and Technical analysis: PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH)

Raw Stochastic average of PotlatchDeltic Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.38%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.96%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.29%, alongside a boost of 15.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.95% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.88% during last recorded quarter.