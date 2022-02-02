This is to seal it as Oil States International Inc. (OIS) shares are up 53.62% from its 52-week low

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) is priced at $6.79 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.28 and reached a high price of $6.80, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.27. The stock touched a low price of $6.28.Recently in News on November 1, 2021, Oil States Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results of Operations. Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) reported a net loss of $13.0 million, or $0.22 per share, for the third quarter of 2021. Reported third quarter results reflect the impact of Hurricane Ida, which negatively affected operations in southeast Louisiana and the Gulf of Mexico. The results also include a non-cash inventory impairment charge of $2.1 million ($1.7 million after-tax, or $0.03 per share) and severance and restructuring charges of $0.7 million ($0.6 million after-tax, or $0.01 per share). You can read further details here

Oil States International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.86 on 01/27/22, with the lowest value was $5.04 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) full year performance was 18.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Oil States International Inc. shares are logging -28.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.42 and $9.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 825055 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Oil States International Inc. (OIS) recorded performance in the market was 36.62%, having the revenues showcasing 7.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 421.39M, as it employees total of 2338 workers.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.96, with a change in the price was noted +1.25. In a similar fashion, Oil States International Inc. posted a movement of +22.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,070,199 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OIS is recording 0.25 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.23.

Technical breakdown of Oil States International Inc. (OIS)

Raw Stochastic average of Oil States International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.97%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Oil States International Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 36.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.47%, alongside a boost of 18.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.72% in the 7-day charts and went down by 36.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.27% during last recorded quarter.