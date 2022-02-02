The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Altus Power Inc. (AMPS)

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) is priced at $7.00 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.23 and reached a high price of $7.36, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.21. The stock touched a low price of $6.95.Recently in News on February 1, 2022, Altus Power and Heliene Establish Strategic Partnership to Support U.S. Solar Module Manufacturing. Altus Power signs multi-year supply agreement and commits to invest up to US$5 million in Heliene. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.78 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $6.77 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Altus Power Inc. shares are logging -38.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.77 and $11.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 512200 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) recorded performance in the market was -33.01%, having the revenues showcasing -32.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.09B, as it employees total of 30 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Altus Power Inc. (AMPS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.78, with a change in the price was noted -2.91. In a similar fashion, Altus Power Inc. posted a movement of -29.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 552,927 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMPS is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of Altus Power Inc. (AMPS)

Raw Stochastic average of Altus Power Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.03%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.70%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Altus Power Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -33.01%. The shares -4.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by -33.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -32.69% during last recorded quarter.