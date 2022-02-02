The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

For the readers interested in the stock health of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT). It is currently valued at $21.64. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $21.725, after setting-off with the price of $20.775. Company’s stock value dipped to $20.58 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $20.73.Recently in News on January 11, 2022, COOPER TIRE’S DISCOVERER RUGGED TREK WINS GLOBAL 2021 GOOD DESIGN AWARD. The tire’s tread pattern and unique, customizable sidewall earned it the most recognized design award in the world. You can read further details here

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.17 on 01/14/22, with the lowest value was $19.14 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) full year performance was 92.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares are logging -13.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 104.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.60 and $24.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4464674 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) recorded performance in the market was 1.50%, having the revenues showcasing 5.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.05B, as it employees total of 62000 workers.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.44, with a change in the price was noted +5.92. In a similar fashion, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company posted a movement of +37.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,860,234 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GT is recording 1.92 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.66.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.32%.

If we look into the earlier routines of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.75%, alongside a boost of 92.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.25% during last recorded quarter.