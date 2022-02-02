The countdown is on: Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK)

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) is priced at $1.01 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.8299 and reached a high price of $0.90, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.87. The stock touched a low price of $0.80.Recently in News on February 2, 2022, FLOTEK AND PROFRAC TEAM UP TO PROVIDE SUSTAINABLE, VERTICALLY INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS. Innovative Multi-Year Partnership Creates Compelling Offering to Improve Operators’ ESG and Operational Performance. You can read further details here

Flotek Industries Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.1599 on 01/07/22, with the lowest value was $0.6800 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/22.

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) full year performance was -58.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Flotek Industries Inc. shares are logging -63.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 91.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.53 and $2.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2028580 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) recorded performance in the market was -22.96%, having the revenues showcasing -27.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 66.98M, as it employees total of 147 workers.

The Analysts eye on Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Flotek Industries Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9981, with a change in the price was noted -0.25. In a similar fashion, Flotek Industries Inc. posted a movement of -19.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,665,810 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FTK is recording 0.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

Technical rundown of Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK)

Raw Stochastic average of Flotek Industries Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.06%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.27%.

Considering, the past performance of Flotek Industries Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -48.79%, alongside a downfall of -58.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.46% during last recorded quarter.