The clock is ticking: Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)

At the end of the latest market close, Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) was valued at $15.08. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $15.52 while reaching the peak value of $15.7398 and lowest value recorded on the day was $14.73. The stock current value is $15.22.Recently in News on January 25, 2022, Bloom Energy to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Outlook on February 10, 2022. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) today announced it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results on February 10, 2022 after market close. Bloom Energy’s management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on the same day to discuss these results and the longer term outlook for the company. You can read further details here

Bloom Energy Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.96 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $12.55 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) full year performance was -60.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bloom Energy Corporation shares are logging -66.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.55 and $44.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3947529 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) recorded performance in the market was -30.60%, having the revenues showcasing -52.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.60B, as it employees total of 1316 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bloom Energy Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.73, with a change in the price was noted -5.06. In a similar fashion, Bloom Energy Corporation posted a movement of -24.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,561,210 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)

Raw Stochastic average of Bloom Energy Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.45%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.70%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Bloom Energy Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -30.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -28.98%, alongside a downfall of -60.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -52.95% during last recorded quarter.