The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 2.18M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG), which is $52.65 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $52.82 after opening rate of $51.21 while the lowest price it went was recorded $51.10 before closing at $52.70.Recently in News on February 2, 2022, GROUP LED BY ROCK MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AND THE OLAYAN GROUP ACQUIRES 48% STAKE IN PURPOSEBUILT BRANDS FROM CARLYLE. Rock Mountain Capital, The Olayan Group and funds managed by global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) today announced that a group led by Rock Mountain and Olayan has acquired a 48% stake in PurposeBuilt Brands, the proceeds of which were used to redeem Carlyle’s position. TA Associates, an investor since 2019, and company management are rolling 100% of their equity and will hold a 52% ownership stake. You can read further details here

The Carlyle Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $56.00 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $44.98 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) full year performance was 57.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Carlyle Group Inc. shares are logging -13.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 60.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $32.79 and $60.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 883812 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) recorded performance in the market was -4.01%, having the revenues showcasing -4.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.19B, as it employees total of 1825 workers.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The Carlyle Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 52.83, with a change in the price was noted +3.98. In a similar fashion, The Carlyle Group Inc. posted a movement of +8.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,121,127 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CG is recording 1.75 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.74.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of The Carlyle Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.97%.

If we look into the earlier routines of The Carlyle Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.04%, alongside a boost of 57.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.91% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.93% during last recorded quarter.