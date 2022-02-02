Take note of this Trade Activity: D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS)

At the end of the latest market close, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) was valued at $1.91. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.92 while reaching the peak value of $2.13 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.91. The stock current value is $2.13.Recently in News on January 25, 2022, Hepsiburada’s Hepsipay Launches ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ Feature for Hepsipay Wallet Users. — Feature gives customers additional flexibility to buy the products they need with the option of delaying payment for one month –. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi shares are logging -86.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.58 and $15.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 783682 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) recorded performance in the market was 11.52%, having the revenues showcasing -54.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 678.47M, as it employees total of 492 workers.

Analysts verdict on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.8400, with a change in the price was noted -5.23. In a similar fashion, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi posted a movement of -71.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,237,189 in trading volumes.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.50%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.96%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.52%. The shares increased approximately by 8.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -54.97% during last recorded quarter.