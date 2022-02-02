Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK), which is $0.89 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.917 after opening rate of $0.8562 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.8325 before closing at $0.86.Recently in News on December 13, 2021, Remark Holdings Partners with isMedia to Launch NFT Platform. Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions and digital media properties, today announced a deal to partner with isMedia to launch a non-fungible token (“NFT”) platform, with an initial drop anchored by the intellectual property collection of its Bikini.com subsidiary. You can read further details here

Remark Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0700 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.7277 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) full year performance was -72.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Remark Holdings Inc. shares are logging -86.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.73 and $6.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4277472 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) recorded performance in the market was -10.14%, having the revenues showcasing -53.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 91.55M, as it employees total of 77 workers.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Remark Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1959, with a change in the price was noted -0.41. In a similar fashion, Remark Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -31.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,883,376 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MARK is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Remark Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.25%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.51%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Remark Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -29.84%, alongside a downfall of -72.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.92% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -53.59% during last recorded quarter.