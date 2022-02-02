OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC): Investing has never been easier

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC) is priced at $4.90 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.00 and reached a high price of $5.38, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.00. The stock touched a low price of $4.00.Recently in News on February 1, 2022, OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (OPHC-NASDAQ) Announces Full Year Results for OptimumBank (the “Bank”). OptimumBank (the “Bank”) ended the year with a net income of $5,412,000, which included a tax benefit of $1,550,000. Excluding the non-cash provision expense and tax benefit, the Bank earned $5,035,000, a 415% increase over the prior year’s amount of $978,000. Loans increased 63% year-over-year to $247,902,000. Noninterest income generated was $1,433,000, an increase of 406%. This growth was accomplished while staying well capitalized through frequent capital injections from investors. You can read further details here

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.38 on 02/01/22, with the lowest value was $3.91 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/22.

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC) full year performance was 33.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, OptimumBank Holdings Inc. shares are logging -32.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 62.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.02 and $7.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2820081 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC) recorded performance in the market was 24.68%, having the revenues showcasing -5.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.03M, as it employees total of 17 workers.

The Analysts eye on OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the OptimumBank Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.72, with a change in the price was noted +0.30. In a similar fashion, OptimumBank Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +6.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 51,856 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OPHC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC)

Raw Stochastic average of OptimumBank Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.03%.

Considering, the past performance of OptimumBank Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.48%, alongside a boost of 33.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.59% during last recorded quarter.