Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS). It is currently valued at $0.34. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.3599, after setting-off with the price of $0.31. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.3047 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.31.Recently in News on January 31, 2022, Senmiao Technology Receives Capacity Star Award of Chengdu from Meituan. Senmiao Technology Limited (“Senmiao” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, today announced that Sichuan Jinkailong Automobile Leasing Co., Ltd. (“Jinkailong”), of which Senmiao’s majority owned subsidiary Hunan Ruixi Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. is the primary beneficiary, receives the 2021 “Mobility Star of Chengdu” Award from Meituan (HK: 3690). The award recognizes accumulated approximately 4 million orders completed by drivers served by Jinkailong in Chengdu in 2021. You can read further details here

Senmiao Technology Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.4099 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.2500 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) full year performance was -77.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Senmiao Technology Limited shares are logging -85.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $2.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 891324 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) recorded performance in the market was -6.84%, having the revenues showcasing -51.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.46M, as it employees total of 327 workers.

Analysts verdict on Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5353, with a change in the price was noted -0.21. In a similar fashion, Senmiao Technology Limited posted a movement of -37.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,290,445 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AIHS is recording 3.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.58.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Senmiao Technology Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.28%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.09%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Senmiao Technology Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -51.45%, alongside a downfall of -77.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.86% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -51.28% during last recorded quarter.