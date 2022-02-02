Market data suggests positive returns on C3.ai Inc. (AI)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of C3.ai Inc. (AI), which is $24.74 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $26.89 after opening rate of $26.72 while the lowest price it went was recorded $25.43 before closing at $26.62.Recently in News on January 19, 2022, Data Vault Holdings Expands Expertise In Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Big Data; Appoints Tony Evans of C3 AI To Advisory Board. Data Vault Holdings Inc., the emerging leader in metaverse data visualization, valuation, and monetization announced today the appointment of Tony Evans, General Manager of Financial Services for C3 AI (NYSE: AI), to its advisory board, fortifying Data Vault Holding’s expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning, fintech, e-commerce and security. A preeminent expert in business and sales, Mr. Evans has developed and executed transformative, customer-focused strategies across industries. From artificial intelligence to cybersecurity to e-commerce, he has managed global sales and partnership development, led global banking teams, driven growth, and developed customer big data and innovation strategies. As a member of the advisory board, Mr. Evans will advise Datavault® leadership on the automation and scale of their comprehensive crypto data solution. You can read further details here

C3.ai Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.36 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $21.67 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) full year performance was -81.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, C3.ai Inc. shares are logging -86.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.67 and $176.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 906668 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the C3.ai Inc. (AI) recorded performance in the market was -14.82%, having the revenues showcasing -40.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.70B, as it employees total of 628 workers.

Market experts do have their say about C3.ai Inc. (AI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 38.68, with a change in the price was noted -24.99. In a similar fashion, C3.ai Inc. posted a movement of -49.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,399,317 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

Raw Stochastic average of C3.ai Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.38%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.94%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of C3.ai Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -46.55%, alongside a downfall of -81.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.06% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -40.39% during last recorded quarter.