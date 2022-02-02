Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.84M

At the end of the latest market close, Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) was valued at $4.27. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.35 while reaching the peak value of $4.35 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.135. The stock current value is $4.16.Recently in News on February 1, 2022, NEW SECURITY PLATFORM FROM LIMELIGHT ENSURES WEBSITES AND APPS STAY OPEN FOR BUSINESS. Layer0 Security protects against a wide range of threats without sacrificing development velocity or performance. You can read further details here

Limelight Networks Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.51 on 01/26/22, with the lowest value was $3.29 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) full year performance was -4.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Limelight Networks Inc. shares are logging -16.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.30 and $4.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 911107 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) recorded performance in the market was 21.28%, having the revenues showcasing 33.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 547.25M, as it employees total of 529 workers.

Analysts verdict on Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.07, with a change in the price was noted +1.59. In a similar fashion, Limelight Networks Inc. posted a movement of +61.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,682,318 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LLNW is recording 0.86 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.86.

Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Limelight Networks Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.05%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Limelight Networks Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 48.57%, alongside a downfall of -4.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.76% during last recorded quarter.