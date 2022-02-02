Kemper Corporation (KMPR): Ready for an explosive trading day

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) is priced at $52.70 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $53.00 and reached a high price of $53.37, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $59.98. The stock touched a low price of $50.50.Recently in News on January 31, 2022, Kemper Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Operating Results. Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) reported net loss of $105.8 million, or $(1.66) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $97.5 million, or $1.46 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. As Adjusted for Acquisitions1 of American Access Casualty Company (“AAC”) and Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation, net loss was $101.3 million, or $(1.59) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $117.6 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2021, net loss included a $17.5 million after-tax gain, or $0.27 per diluted share, attributable to the change in fair value of equity and convertible securities. You can read further details here

Kemper Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $64.36 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $50.50 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/22.

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) full year performance was -24.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kemper Corporation shares are logging -37.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $51.39 and $83.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1976460 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kemper Corporation (KMPR) recorded performance in the market was -10.36%, having the revenues showcasing -17.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.31B, as it employees total of 9500 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Kemper Corporation (KMPR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kemper Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 61.63, with a change in the price was noted -13.23. In a similar fashion, Kemper Corporation posted a movement of -20.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 306,154 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KMPR is recording 0.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.27.

Technical breakdown of Kemper Corporation (KMPR)

Raw Stochastic average of Kemper Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.80%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Kemper Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -15.99%, alongside a downfall of -24.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.83% in the 7-day charts and went down by -10.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.60% during last recorded quarter.