Here is why Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 7.55%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX), which is $10.09 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.65 after opening rate of $8.20 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.0088 before closing at $7.80.Recently in News on February 1, 2022, Synaptogenix Announces Publication of Peer-Reviewed Scientific Article Evidencing Byrostatin-1’s Improved Cognition Over Baseline in Advanced Alzheimer’s Disease Patients. Scientific manuscript documenting evidence published in Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease. You can read further details here

Synaptogenix Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.65 on 02/01/22, with the lowest value was $7.20 for the same time period, recorded on 01/25/22.

Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) full year performance was 61.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Synaptogenix Inc. shares are logging -30.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 109.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.82 and $14.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3988328 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) recorded performance in the market was 18.57%, having the revenues showcasing -6.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 66.19M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Synaptogenix Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.44, with a change in the price was noted +3.36. In a similar fashion, Synaptogenix Inc. posted a movement of +49.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 231,550 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SNPX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX)

Raw Stochastic average of Synaptogenix Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.32%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Synaptogenix Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.11%, alongside a boost of 61.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 33.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by 18.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.66% during last recorded quarter.