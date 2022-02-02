GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Quarterly Performance is -39.76%: Here is the Surprise Factor

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) is priced at $26.45 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $24.48 and reached a high price of $26.54, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $24.01. The stock touched a low price of $23.70.Recently in News on January 31, 2022, GoodRx Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call. GoodRx Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after U.S. markets close on Monday, February 28, 2022. GoodRx management will hold a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and the Company’s business outlook. Prior to the call, GoodRx will issue a press release containing a link to a shareholder letter and the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on its investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com. You can read further details here

GoodRx Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.15 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $21.13 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) full year performance was -48.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares are logging -55.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.13 and $59.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2458477 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) recorded performance in the market was -19.06%, having the revenues showcasing -39.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.38B, as it employees total of 450 workers.

Specialists analysis on GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 37.84, with a change in the price was noted -15.64. In a similar fashion, GoodRx Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -37.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,547,584 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GDRX is recording 0.78 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.78.

Trends and Technical analysis: GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

Raw Stochastic average of GoodRx Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.47%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.54%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -19.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.40%, alongside a downfall of -48.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.44% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -39.76% during last recorded quarter.