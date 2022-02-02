Gear up for the change! Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) has hit the volume of 1047663

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR), which is $12.25 to be very precise. Recently in News on January 27, 2022, Laureate Education Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call. Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) plans to release results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, on Thursday, February 24, 2022, before the stock market opens. Following the release, the Company will host a telephone conference call with investors and analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results and the Company’s business outlook. You can read further details here

Laureate Education Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.83 on 02/01/22, with the lowest value was $11.47 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) full year performance was 59.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Laureate Education Inc. shares are logging -4.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 84.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.63 and $12.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1047663 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) recorded performance in the market was 0.08%, having the revenues showcasing 28.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.12B, as it employees total of 37000 workers.

Specialists analysis on Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.48, with a change in the price was noted -4.08. In a similar fashion, Laureate Education Inc. posted a movement of -24.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,410,237 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LAUR is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Trends and Technical analysis: Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR)

Raw Stochastic average of Laureate Education Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.94%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 43.98%, alongside a boost of 59.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.39% during last recorded quarter.