Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Rover Group Inc. (ROVR)

Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) is priced at $6.07 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.55 and reached a high price of $6.70, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.53. The stock touched a low price of $6.06.Recently in News on January 14, 2022, Rover Announces Confirmation of Previously Announced 2021 Revenue Guidance Ahead of Participation at 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference. Rover Group, Inc. ("Rover") (NASDAQ: ROVR), the world's largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced that it confirms its previously announced revenue guidance for fiscal 2021 of $106 – $110 million as disclosed in its third quarter earnings release issued on November 8, 2021 despite an increased cancellation rate of approximately 16% during the fourth quarter of 2021 related to COVID-19.

Rover Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.45 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $5.52 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) full year performance was -42.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rover Group Inc. shares are logging -61.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.52 and $15.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1989472 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) recorded performance in the market was -37.74%, having the revenues showcasing -50.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.04B, as it employees total of 315 workers.

Analysts verdict on Rover Group Inc. (ROVR)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Rover Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.03, with a change in the price was noted -7.61. In a similar fashion, Rover Group Inc. posted a movement of -55.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 636,775 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ROVR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Rover Group Inc. (ROVR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Rover Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.60%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Rover Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -37.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -47.76%, alongside a downfall of -42.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.80% in the 7-day charts and went up by -37.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -50.45% during last recorded quarter.