Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Profit Margins posted -14.60% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) was valued at $12.97. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $13.10 while reaching the peak value of $13.13 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.51. The stock current value is $12.65.Recently in News on January 10, 2022, Dynavax Highlights 2022 Priorities and Announces Initiation of Phase 1 Clinical Trial for Its Shingles Vaccine Candidate. – Dynavax expects year over year revenue growth for HEPLISAV-B and CpG 1018 adjuvant to drive continued profitability in 2022. You can read further details here

Dynavax Technologies Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.84 on 01/11/22, with the lowest value was $11.11 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) full year performance was 33.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares are logging -40.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 79.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.06 and $21.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1526436 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) recorded performance in the market was -10.09%, having the revenues showcasing -38.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.43B, as it employees total of 245 workers.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.81, with a change in the price was noted -6.29. In a similar fashion, Dynavax Technologies Corporation posted a movement of -33.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,974,704 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DVAX is recording 3.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.26.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Dynavax Technologies Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.31%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.12%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Dynavax Technologies Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.88%, alongside a boost of 33.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.40% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -38.47% during last recorded quarter.