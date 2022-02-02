Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

At the end of the latest market close, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) was valued at $1.65. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.6109 while reaching the peak value of $1.62 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.52. The stock current value is $1.55.Recently in News on January 31, 2022, Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. Announces its Pre-Submission Filing Package for the Symphony IL-6 Test is with the FDA. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) (“Bluejay”, “the Company”) a late-stage, pre-revenue diagnostics company focused on developing cost-effective, rapid, near-patient products for triage and monitoring of disease progression, today announced that it has filed a Pre-Submission package for the Symphony IL-6 Test with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA” or “the agency”). The purpose of this filing is to request feedback from the agency prior to submitting a medical device marketing application. The pre-submission package will allow the FDA to review and comment on the Company’s plans for clinical trials and analytical testing. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. shares are logging -75.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.45 and $6.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 855464 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) recorded performance in the market was -39.45%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.01M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX)

Raw Stochastic average of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.67%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.41%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -39.45%. The shares increased approximately by -11.93% in the 7-day charts and went up by -39.45% in the period of the last 30 days.