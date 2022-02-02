A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with a Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC), which is $28.39 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $28.44 after opening rate of $26.45 while the lowest price it went was recorded $26.28 before closing at $26.20.Recently in News on February 1, 2022, Warrior Met Coal Sets Date for Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (“Warrior” or NYSE: HCC) today announced that it will hold its fourth quarter 2021 investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Warrior Met Coal will release its results following the close of market trading that afternoon. You can read further details here

Warrior Met Coal Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $29.30 on 01/19/22, with the lowest value was $24.72 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/22.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) full year performance was 24.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Warrior Met Coal Inc. shares are logging -3.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 88.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.07 and $29.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 636237 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) recorded performance in the market was 10.42%, having the revenues showcasing 15.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.46B, as it employees total of 431 workers.

Analysts verdict on Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Warrior Met Coal Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.49, with a change in the price was noted +2.66. In a similar fashion, Warrior Met Coal Inc. posted a movement of +10.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 743,213 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HCC is recording 0.54 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.51.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Warrior Met Coal Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.76%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Warrior Met Coal Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 46.26%, alongside a boost of 24.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.17% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.36% during last recorded quarter.