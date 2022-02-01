The clock is ticking: Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS)

At the end of the latest market close, Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) was valued at $52.15. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $47.74 while reaching the peak value of $52.48 and lowest value recorded on the day was $47.51. The stock current value is $58.68.Recently in News on January 10, 2022, Dutch Bros Inc. Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Development and Same Shop Sales Results. Strong Finish to FY 2021 and Increased FY 2022 Shop Outlook. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dutch Bros Inc. shares are logging -27.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 81.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $32.42 and $81.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2838178 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) recorded performance in the market was 2.44%, having the revenues showcasing -31.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.62B, as it employees total of 7876 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dutch Bros Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BROS is recording 1.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.78.

Technical breakdown of Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS)

Raw Stochastic average of Dutch Bros Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.84%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.94%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Dutch Bros Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.44%. The shares increased approximately by 14.59% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -31.60% during last recorded quarter.