Recent Change of -2.48% in the Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

For the readers interested in the stock health of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP). It is currently valued at $27.48. When the trading was stopped its value was $28.18.Recently in News on January 24, 2022, Crestwood Announces Publication of its Carbon Management Plan and Three-Year Sustainability Strategy. Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) (“Crestwood”) announced today the publication of its carbon management plan and next three-year sustainability strategy. Crestwood’s second three-year sustainability strategy outlines the focus areas for Crestwood’s ESG/sustainability initiatives for the coming years that will continue to drive its performance, create impact and maintain its MLP ESG midstream leadership position. The development of Crestwood’s 2022 – 2024 sustainability strategy and carbon management plan is a result of its recent materiality assessment update, which includes input from key stakeholders and investors, whereby carbon management was identified as a significant ESG risk and opportunity for the company. The carbon management plan outlines meaningful, near-term emissions reduction activities that the company intends to implement and highlights not only a series of commitments, but also the mechanisms for achievement of those commitments. You can read further details here

Crestwood Equity Partners LP had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.50 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $25.86 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) full year performance was 32.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Crestwood Equity Partners LP shares are logging -19.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.01 and $33.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1507611 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) recorded performance in the market was -0.40%, having the revenues showcasing -5.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.75B, as it employees total of 731 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Crestwood Equity Partners LP a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.03, with a change in the price was noted +0.24. In a similar fashion, Crestwood Equity Partners LP posted a movement of +0.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 499,819 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CEQP is recording 4.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.36.

Technical breakdown of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)

Raw Stochastic average of Crestwood Equity Partners LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.42%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.90%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Crestwood Equity Partners LP, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.27%, alongside a boost of 32.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.72% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.73% during last recorded quarter.