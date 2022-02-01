Investors have a limited window left to buy Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE), which is $6.97 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.45 after opening rate of $7.35 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.78 before closing at $7.50.Recently in News on January 31, 2022, Integrated Media Technology Limited Announces Signing Exclusive NFT Creation Agreement with Wan Fung Art Gallery. Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) (“IMTE” or the “Company”), announces today the signing of an exclusive NFT creation agreement with Wan Fung Art Gallery to mint their Masterpieces of Chinese fine art for sale on IMTE’s Ouction marketplace. The exclusive agreement is for a term of one year and renewable upon the agreement of both parties. You can read further details here

Integrated Media Technology Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.32 on 01/21/22, with the lowest value was $4.28 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) full year performance was 16.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Integrated Media Technology Limited shares are logging -43.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 110.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.31 and $12.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 555504 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) recorded performance in the market was 55.93%, having the revenues showcasing 36.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 65.03M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Analysts verdict on Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.45, with a change in the price was noted +1.72. In a similar fashion, Integrated Media Technology Limited posted a movement of +32.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 779,289 in trading volumes.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Integrated Media Technology Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.57%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Integrated Media Technology Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 55.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 63.23%, alongside a boost of 16.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -34.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 37.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 36.40% during last recorded quarter.