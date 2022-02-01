International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Quarterly Performance is 11.78%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) was valued at $133.57. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $134.09 while reaching the peak value of $134.09 and lowest value recorded on the day was $132.30. The stock current value is $133.88.Recently in News on January 31, 2022, ARV partners with IBM to build a national digital corporate identity system for Thailand’s standardized corporate onboarding process. AI & Robotics Ventures Company Limited (ARV), a subsidiary of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), announces that it is launching a blockchain-based National Digital Corporate Identity (NCID) platform, developed in collaboration with IBM (NYSE: IBM). You can read further details here

International Business Machines Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $142.20 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $124.19 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) full year performance was 16.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, International Business Machines Corporation shares are logging -8.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $112.82 and $145.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1600664 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) recorded performance in the market was -0.07%, having the revenues showcasing 11.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 118.02B, as it employees total of 375300 workers.

The Analysts eye on International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 130.32, with a change in the price was noted -3.90. In a similar fashion, International Business Machines Corporation posted a movement of -2.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,857,962 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IBM is recording 2.45 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.11.

Technical rundown of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Raw Stochastic average of International Business Machines Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.09%.

Considering, the past performance of International Business Machines Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.12%, alongside a boost of 16.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.69% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.78% during last recorded quarter.