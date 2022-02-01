Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) is on the roll with an average volume of 11.14M in the recent 3 months – Invest Chronicle
Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) is on the roll with an average volume of 11.14M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX), which is $4.76 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.0799 after opening rate of $3.93 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.73 before closing at $4.06.Recently in News on February 1, 2022, ImmixBio Management Answers Top-Voted Investor Questions at IMMX Investors Day February 1, 2022. Immix Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMMX) (“ImmixBio” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering Tissue Specific Therapeutics (TSTx)™ targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases, today announced that management has answered top-voted questions submitted by verified IMMX shareholders at the IMMX Investors Day Event on February 1, 2022 at 9:30am ET. ImmixBio welcomed verified shareholders to submit and upvote questions to management from January 6 through January 20, 2022. Answers to top-voted investor questions are viewable at www.immixbio.com/Feb2022QA . You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Immix Biopharma Inc. shares are logging -45.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 67.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.85 and $8.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4452571 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) recorded performance in the market was 14.04%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.10M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Immix Biopharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.78%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Immix Biopharma Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.04%. The shares increased approximately by -4.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.54% in the period of the last 30 days.

