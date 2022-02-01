Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for BEST Inc. (BEST)

At the end of the latest market close, BEST Inc. (BEST) was valued at $0.65. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.6844 while reaching the peak value of $0.8883 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.6737. The stock current value is $0.86.Recently in News on January 18, 2022, BEST Inc. Receives Notice Regarding NYSE Continued Listing Standards. BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) (“BEST” or the “Company”), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, today announced that it received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”), dated January 5, 2022, notifying the Company that it was not in compliance with applicable price criteria (the “Price Criteria”) in the NYSE’s continued listing standards because, as of January 4, 2022, the average closing price of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”) was less than US$1.00 per ADS over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. You can read further details here

BEST Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.9395 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.6211 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

BEST Inc. (BEST) full year performance was -62.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BEST Inc. shares are logging -70.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.62 and $2.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4602668 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BEST Inc. (BEST) recorded performance in the market was 0.58%, having the revenues showcasing -46.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 335.87M, as it employees total of 6927 workers.

BEST Inc. (BEST) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the BEST Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2821, with a change in the price was noted -0.68. In a similar fashion, BEST Inc. posted a movement of -44.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,428,539 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BEST is recording 40.76 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 10.46.

BEST Inc. (BEST): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of BEST Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.10%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.50%.

If we look into the earlier routines of BEST Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -19.21%, alongside a downfall of -62.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -46.81% during last recorded quarter.