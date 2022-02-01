Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE): Ready for an explosive trading day

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), which is $14.55 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.655 after opening rate of $14.46 while the lowest price it went was recorded $14.28 before closing at $14.44.Recently in News on January 10, 2022, Cenovus to redeem 3.80% notes due September 15, 2023 and 4.00% notes due April 15, 2024. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced today that on February 9, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”) it will redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of its 3.80% notes due September 15, 2023 and 4.00% notes due April 15, 2024 (collectively the “Notes”). Cenovus has issued notice to the trustees of the Notes of its intent to redeem the Notes on the Redemption Date. On the Redemption Date, Cenovus will pay to the registered holders of the Notes a redemption price calculated in accordance with the indentures governing the Notes. You can read further details here

Cenovus Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.35 on 01/18/22, with the lowest value was $12.27 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) full year performance was 133.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cenovus Energy Inc. shares are logging -5.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 150.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.81 and $15.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7186986 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) recorded performance in the market was 18.49%, having the revenues showcasing 21.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.63B, as it employees total of 2413 workers.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 17 analysts gave the Cenovus Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.94, with a change in the price was noted +6.16. In a similar fashion, Cenovus Energy Inc. posted a movement of +73.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,832,634 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CVE is recording 0.68 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.64.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Cenovus Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.59%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Cenovus Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 78.53%, alongside a boost of 133.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.45% during last recorded quarter.