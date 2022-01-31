This is to seal it as SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) shares are down -1.51% from its 52-week low

For the readers interested in the stock health of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI). It is currently valued at $11.10. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.34, after setting-off with the price of $11.34. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.51 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $11.36.Recently in News on January 24, 2022, SoFi Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Q4 2021 & Full Year 2021 Results. SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), a leading next-generation financial services platform, today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. SoFi also plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results on the investor relations section of its website at https://investors.sofi.com after the close of the financial markets on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. You can read further details here

SoFi Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.47 on 01/20/22, with the lowest value was $10.51 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) full year performance was -55.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SoFi Technologies Inc. shares are logging -60.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and -1.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.27 and $28.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 76908793 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) recorded performance in the market was -29.79%, having the revenues showcasing -44.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.17B, as it employees total of 2182 workers.

The Analysts eye on SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.00, with a change in the price was noted -4.74. In a similar fashion, SoFi Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -29.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 38,676,703 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOFI is recording 0.68 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.68.

Technical rundown of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

Raw Stochastic average of SoFi Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.12%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.78%.

Considering, the past performance of SoFi Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -29.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -28.11%, alongside a downfall of -55.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -20.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by -23.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -44.25% during last recorded quarter.