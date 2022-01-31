Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN), which is $57.12 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $57.30 after opening rate of $53.60 while the lowest price it went was recorded $50.00 before closing at $53.94.Recently in News on December 16, 2021, Rivian Releases Q3 2021 Earnings. Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) has today published a letter to its shareholders containing the company’s third quarter 2021 results. The letter is available on its investor relations website (https://rivian.com/investors). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rivian Automotive Inc. shares are logging -68.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $53.33 and $179.47.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 23708383 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) recorded performance in the market was -44.91%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 48.56B, as it employees total of 6274 workers.

Analysts verdict on Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Rivian Automotive Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.30%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.78%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Rivian Automotive Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -44.91%. The shares increased approximately by -11.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by -42.50% in the period of the last 30 days.