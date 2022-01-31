PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB): Up ahead of its competition

For the readers interested in the stock health of PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB). It is currently valued at $10.79. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $10.93, after setting-off with the price of $10.75. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.50 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $15.25.Recently in News on January 27, 2022, Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and PDL Community Bancorp Announce the Completion of the Conversion and Reorganization and Related Stock Offering. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (“Ponce Financial Group”) (NASDAQ: PDLB) and PDL Community Bancorp (“PDL”), announced that the conversion and reorganization of Ponce Bank Mutual Holding Company from the mutual to stock form of organization and related stock offering was consummated at the close of business today, January 27, 2022. As a result of the closing of the conversion and reorganization and stock offering Ponce Financial Group is now the holding company for Ponce Bank. Ponce Bank’s former mutual holding companies, PDL and Ponce Bank Mutual Holding Company, have ceased to exist. You can read further details here

PDL Community Bancorp had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.57 on 01/26/22, with the lowest value was $10.50 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB) full year performance was 12.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PDL Community Bancorp shares are logging -31.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.40 and $15.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1535146 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB) recorded performance in the market was -25.59%, having the revenues showcasing -30.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 264.25M, as it employees total of 227 workers.

Analysts verdict on PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the PDL Community Bancorp a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.69, with a change in the price was noted -2.92. In a similar fashion, PDL Community Bancorp posted a movement of -21.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 27,898 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PDLB is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of PDL Community Bancorp in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.22%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of PDL Community Bancorp, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.63%, alongside a boost of 12.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -30.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by -26.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.34% during last recorded quarter.