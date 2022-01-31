Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Volcon Inc. (VLCN)

At the end of the latest market close, Volcon Inc. (VLCN) was valued at $3.78. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.31 while reaching the peak value of $4.42 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.74. The stock current value is $2.98.Recently in News on January 28, 2022, Volcon, Inc. Prices $20.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock. Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 6,666,667 shares of common stock, par value $0.00001 per share (“Common Stock”), to be issued by the Company, at a price to the public of $3.0 per Share. The gross proceeds from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated Offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $20.0 million. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Volcon Inc. shares are logging -83.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and -20.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.74 and $17.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1742567 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Volcon Inc. (VLCN) recorded performance in the market was -72.41%, having the revenues showcasing -76.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 65.41M, as it employees total of 34 workers.

Volcon Inc. (VLCN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Volcon Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VLCN is recording 0.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Volcon Inc. (VLCN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Volcon Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.58%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.29%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Volcon Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -72.41%. The shares increased approximately by -58.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by -69.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -76.25% during last recorded quarter.