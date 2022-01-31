Celanese Corporation (CE): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

At the end of the latest market close, Celanese Corporation (CE) was valued at $160.07. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $161.13 while reaching the peak value of $161.13 and lowest value recorded on the day was $149.18. The stock current value is $153.18.Recently in News on January 27, 2022, Celanese Corporation Reports Full Year 2021 and Fourth Quarter Earnings; Reaffirms Full Year 2022 Outlook. Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today reported record GAAP diluted earnings per share of $17.06 and record adjusted earnings per share of $18.12 for full year 2021. The Company reported 2021 net sales of $8.5 billion, 51 percent higher than the previous year. Higher net sales were driven by pricing and volume increases over the prior year of 39 percent and 10 percent, respectively. Celanese successfully offset $1.1 billion in raw material, energy, and logistics cost inflation over 2020 to deliver consolidated operating profit of $1.9 billion and adjusted EBIT of $2.5 billion for the year, both records. The Company generated record operating cash flow of $1.8 billion and record free cash flow of $1.3 billion. As part of its strategic plan to drive earnings per share growth, the Company deployed $2.6 billion to organic investments, M&A, and share repurchases in 2021. In addition, during 2021 the Company returned $304 million in cash to shareholders via dividends. You can read further details here

Celanese Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $176.50 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $149.18 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Celanese Corporation (CE) full year performance was 25.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Celanese Corporation shares are logging -13.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $115.42 and $176.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1868259 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Celanese Corporation (CE) recorded performance in the market was -8.85%, having the revenues showcasing -7.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.43B, as it employees total of 7658 workers.

Celanese Corporation (CE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Celanese Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 161.64, with a change in the price was noted +0.70. In a similar fashion, Celanese Corporation posted a movement of +0.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 694,816 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CE is recording 0.98 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.95.

Celanese Corporation (CE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Celanese Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.62%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.62%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Celanese Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.66%, alongside a boost of 25.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.43% during last recorded quarter.