AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -28.66%: What to Expect?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) is priced at $15.06 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $14.60 and reached a high price of $15.25, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $14.52. The stock touched a low price of $13.40.Recently in News on December 22, 2021, AMC Theatres® Continues Its Strategic Theatre Acquisitions, Announces the Acquisition and Reopening of Former Pacific Northridge Fashion Center 10 in Northridge, CA, and Former Arclight Chicago 14. With these two new locations plus AMC American at Brand 18 and AMC The Grove 14, AMC has now acquired four former Pacific & Arclight locations in 2021. You can read further details here

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.13 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $13.40 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) full year performance was 13.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares are logging -79.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 186.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.26 and $72.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 53357781 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) recorded performance in the market was -44.63%, having the revenues showcasing -57.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.46B, as it employees total of 3449 workers.

Analysts verdict on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 33.67, with a change in the price was noted -32.77. In a similar fashion, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -68.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 47,580,465 in trading volumes.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.30%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -44.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -59.32%, alongside a boost of 13.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.19% in the 7-day charts and went up by -46.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -57.25% during last recorded quarter.