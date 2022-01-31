Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 3.86M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Advaxis Inc. (ADXS), which is $0.15 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.164 after opening rate of $0.113 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.104 before closing at $0.12.Recently in News on January 28, 2022, Advaxis Prices Offering of $5,000,000 of Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock Through a Private Placement. Advaxis, Inc. (OTCQX: ADXS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of immunotherapy products, today announced that the Company entered into an agreement with certain institutional investors for the private placement of 1,000,000 shares of Series D convertible redeemable preferred stock. The shares to be sold will have an aggregate stated value of $5,000,000. Each share of the Series D preferred stock has a purchase price of $4.75, representing an original issue discount (“OID”) of 5% of the stated value. The shares of Series D preferred stock are convertible into shares of the Company’s common stock, upon the occurrence of certain events, at a conversion price of $0.25 per share of common stock. The conversion, at the option of the stockholder, may occur at any time following the receipt of the stockholders’ approval for a reverse stock split. The Company will be permitted to compel conversion of the Series D preferred stock after the fulfillment of certain conditions and subject to certain limitations. The Series D preferred stock will also have a liquidation preference over the common stock, and may be redeemed by the investors, in accordance with certain terms, for a redemption price equal to 105% of the stated value, or in certain circumstances, 110% of the stated value. The Company and the holders of the Series D preferred stock will also enter into a registration rights agreement to register the resale of the shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the Series D preferred stock. You can read further details here

Advaxis Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.1880 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.1040 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) full year performance was -79.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Advaxis Inc. shares are logging -90.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.11 and $1.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2934919 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) recorded performance in the market was -5.53%, having the revenues showcasing -69.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.41M, as it employees total of 17 workers.

The Analysts eye on Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Advaxis Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3708, with a change in the price was noted -0.33. In a similar fashion, Advaxis Inc. posted a movement of -69.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,324,153 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)

Raw Stochastic average of Advaxis Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.61%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.04%.

Considering, the past performance of Advaxis Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -64.15%, alongside a downfall of -79.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.16% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -69.64% during last recorded quarter.