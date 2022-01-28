Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) was down -5.38%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND), which is $5.10 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.54 after opening rate of $5.515 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.90 before closing at $5.39.Recently in News on December 3, 2021, Nextdoor to participate in UBS Global TMT Conference on December 6. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KIND) today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Sarah Friar, and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Doyle, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global TMT Conference on Monday, December 6, 2021 starting at 7:00 a.m. ET. The conference is a three-day event for investors to hear from industry experts and corporate management in the tech, media, and telecom (TMT) sectors. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. shares are logging -72.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.00 and $18.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2046964 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) recorded performance in the market was -35.36%, having the revenues showcasing -49.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 402.66M, as it employees total of 510 workers.

Analysts verdict on Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nextdoor Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.59, with a change in the price was noted -4.88. In a similar fashion, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -48.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,884,985 in trading volumes.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.23%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.60%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Nextdoor Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -35.36%. The shares increased approximately by -11.92% in the 7-day charts and went up by -42.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -49.50% during last recorded quarter.