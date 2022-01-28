Perhaps this is the right time to buy: The National Security Group Inc. (NSEC)

At the end of the latest market close, The National Security Group Inc. (NSEC) was valued at $9.01. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $15.00 while reaching the peak value of $15.75 and lowest value recorded on the day was $14.91. The stock current value is $15.65.Recently in News on January 27, 2022, The National Security Group, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend. On January 26, 2022, the Board of Directors of The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC), declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share. This cash dividend is payable on February 28, 2022, to shareholders of record February 9, 2022. You can read further details here

The National Security Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.75 on 01/27/22, with the lowest value was $9.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/19/22.

The National Security Group Inc. (NSEC) full year performance was 36.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The National Security Group Inc. shares are logging 18.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 75.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.91 and $13.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 620170 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The National Security Group Inc. (NSEC) recorded performance in the market was 70.11%, having the revenues showcasing 40.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 39.59M, as it employees total of 78 workers.

Specialists analysis on The National Security Group Inc. (NSEC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The National Security Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.60, with a change in the price was noted +5.15. In a similar fashion, The National Security Group Inc. posted a movement of +49.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,591 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NSEC is recording 0.32 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.31.

Trends and Technical analysis: The National Security Group Inc. (NSEC)

Raw Stochastic average of The National Security Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.19%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 70.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 42.27%, alongside a boost of 36.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 71.60% in the 7-day charts and went up by 51.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.11% during last recorded quarter.